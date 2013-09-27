FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STMicro to pay stable dividend in Q3 and Q1
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
September 27, 2013 / 1:44 PM / 4 years ago

STMicro to pay stable dividend in Q3 and Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics said on Friday it planned to pay a dividend of $0.10 per share for the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of next year.

The amount of the proposed dividends is stable compared to previous quarterly dividends and will be submitted for shareholder adoption on December 2, the company said in a statement.

STMicroelectronics, which makes ships for cars, computers and mobile phones, posted a second-quarter loss more than double that of a year earlier, as it struggles with a softening smartphone market and a weak European economy. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Leila Abboud)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.