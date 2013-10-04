FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus nine-month orders top 1,000 aircraft
#Market News
October 4, 2013

Airbus nine-month orders top 1,000 aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Airbus orders rose to more than 1,000 aircraft in the first nine months of the year, beating its target for 2013, after the planemaker booked a raft of orders which had been pending from European airlines.

However, its order book was dented by the cancellation of three A380 superjumbos earmarked for Germany’s Lufthansa , which this month ordered a batch of smaller long-distance aircraft from both Airbus and Boeing.

Airbus said it had reached a total of 1,112 plane orders between January and September, or a net total of 1,062 orders after adjusting for cancellations.

It delivered 445 aircraft in the first nine months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
