CORRECTED-Zalando says 25 pct revenue growth a sustainable level
September 18, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Zalando says 25 pct revenue growth a sustainable level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes title in first paragraph to senior vice president of finance from CFO)

STOCKHOLM, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest online fashion retailer Zalando’s second quarter growth rate of 25 percent is sustainable going forward, its senior vice president of finance Jan Kemper told main owner Kinnevik’s capital markets day on Thursday.

He added no decisions had been taken on new geographies, but said the most probable step would be to go to Eastern Europe.

Zalando priced its initial public offering on Wednesday in a range of 18.00 to 22.50 euros per share, which could value the company at up to 5.6 billion euros. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Mia Shanley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
