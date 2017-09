Feb 10 (Reuters) - Shares in Finnish retailer Kesko were down 4.3 percent after the company reported fourth-quarter operating profit of 61.9 million euros ($70.13 million), compared with 63.6 million euros expected in a Reuters poll.

Kesko said profits were hurt by losses at its Anttila department store chain. ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Reporting By Anna Ercanbrack)