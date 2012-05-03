Sanoma Q1 operating profit falls 40 pct

HELSINKI, May 3 (Reuters) - Finnish media group Sanoma’s quarterly operating profit fell around 40 percent from a year earlier on weak sales of its traditional, print publications.

Sanoma reported first-quarter operating profit, excluding one-off items, of 15.9 million euros ($21 mln) compared to 26.3 million euros a year earlier.

The company is selling some kiosk and press distribution operations, as well as its stake in telecoms group DNA, as part of its efforts to focus on more profitable businesses such as educational publishing. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)