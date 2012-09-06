FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Austria's Hypo given more time to raise more capital
September 6, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Austria's Hypo given more time to raise more capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to corrected alerts)

VIENNA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria has been told to raise more capital than previously expected to absorb potential shocks, but has been given more time as it struggles to wind down toxic assets and divest banking units.

The bank said on Thursday it had now been told by Austria’s financial regulator to raise 2.19 billion euros ($2.76 billion) by end-March 2013, versus its previous target of 1.5 billion euros by the end of 2012. ($1=0.7935 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

