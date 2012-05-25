Frontline says tanker recovery quicker than expected

OSLO, May 25 (Reuters) - Oil tanker firm Frontline, a bellwether for the sector, reported first-quarter net profit slightly above expectations on Friday and said the market was recovering quicker than it had anticipated.

Frontline, which went through a painful restructuring at the close of 2011 to save it from bankruptcy, said its quarterly net profit was $7.2 million, above forecasts for $1 million and improving from a $343.7 million loss in the fourth quarter.

“The development in the first quarter and so far in the second quarter has been stronger than the Board anticipated at the beginning of the year,” the firm said.

“Based on results achieved so far in the quarter and the current outlook the Board expects the operating result in the second quarter to be better than in the first quarter.” (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)