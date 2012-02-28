FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D'Ieteren sees 2012 pretax profit down by a quarter
February 28, 2012 / 5:20 PM / 6 years ago

D'Ieteren sees 2012 pretax profit down by a quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Belgium’s largest car distributor D‘Ieteren forecast that pretax profit would decline by a quarter in 2012 due to lower expected car sales after the expiry of a tax incentive scheme for eco-friendly vehicles.

For last year, its pretax profit rose 8.4 percent to 297.4 million euros ($399.2 million), driven by strong car sales as customers profited from the government subsidies, D‘Ieteren said on Tuesday.

That was slightly less than the 303 million euros expected by four banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.

D‘Ieteren distributes the Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands. ($1 = 0.745 Euros) (Reporting by Ben Deighton; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

