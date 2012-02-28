FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone rescue fund decision seen in April-Dutch FinMin
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 28, 2012 / 11:16 PM / 6 years ago

Euro zone rescue fund decision seen in April-Dutch FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A decision to increase the size of the European rescue fund may come in April during the spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund, Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Tuesday.

“We have had informal contacts that we can then decide about an IMF contribution. That suggests that the one country which has so far not made this step may decide before that date,” De Jager told the Dutch parliament, referring to Germany’s refusal so far to increase the size of the rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Leslie Adler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.