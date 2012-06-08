FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fred. Olsen gets $378 mln BP rig contract
June 8, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Fred. Olsen gets $378 mln BP rig contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 8 (Reuters) - Fred. Olsen Energy ASA

* Dolphin Drilling Ltd., a Fred. Olsen subsidiary, entered into a three-year contract with BP Exploration Operating Company Ltd. for use of the semi-submersible drilling rig Byford Dolphin for operations in the UK North Sea.

* The estimated contract value is $378 million

* Option exists for a contract extension of a three year period

* The unit will undertake an early class renewal survey early 2014, including installment of a new BOP.

* The investment in a new five ram BOP, including commissioning and new control system, is estimated to $40 million (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

