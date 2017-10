BRUSSELS, Feb 29 (Reuters) - D‘Ieteren is planning to reinvest the money it made from selling its stake in car rental firm Avis Europe, its chief executive told an investor conference call.

“We are looking forward to reinvesting the funds that have now become available ... in order to find an activity which will help develop the group long-term,” Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Bizet said. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)