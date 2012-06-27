FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maersk says to drill new N.Sea exploration well
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 27, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

Maersk says to drill new N.Sea exploration well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 27 (Reuters) - Maersk Oil, the petroleum arm of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk , will drill an exploration well in the Maja licence area in the Danish sector of the North Sea, the company said on Wednesday.

“The well will target a High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT) prospect in the licence and will be drilled within the next two years after substantial preparatory work is completed,” Maersk Oil said in a statement.

It said HPHT wells in the Danish North Sea typically cost around $100 million.

Maersk Oil holds a 42.62 percent stake in the licence with Denmark’s DONG Energy having 27.32 percent, Norwegian energy firm Noreco 16.39 percent and Danoil 13.66 percent, Maersk Oil said.

Reporting by John Acher

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.