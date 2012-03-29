FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
T.Italia 2011 loss 4.7 bln euros on write-downs
#Credit Markets
March 29, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 6 years ago

T.Italia 2011 loss 4.7 bln euros on write-downs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, March 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest telecom player Telecom Italia posted a 2011 net loss of 4.726 billion euros, after a 7.3 billion euro goodwill write-down on its domestic business due to a worsening of the economic prospects.

“The write-down has no financial consequences on the group’s debt reduction plan,” Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe said in a statement.

In February, Telecom Italia had anticipated a larger than expected 15 percent cut in dividend, without giving a per share number, as it battles to cut over 30 billion euros debt in the midst of an economic downturn.

Excluding the write-down and other one-off charges net profit was 2.6 billion euros, substantially in line with the previous year, the company said.

Telecom Italia, which already released preliminary results and a guidance for this year in February, said it would pay a dividend of 0.043 euros per ordinary share and of 0.054 euros per saving share.

Shares in Telecom Italian ended down 2.65 percent at 0.90 euros on Thursday. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

