#Healthcare
July 20, 2012 / 7:11 PM / in 5 years

Fresenius Kabi buys Fenwal in transfusion push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 20 (Reuters) - Fresenius Se on Friday said Fresenius Kabi had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Fenwal Holdings Inc. for an undisclosed amount from TPG and Maverick Capital.

The enterprise value of the deal does not exceed the proceeds of the May 2012 capital increase, and will be financed from existing funds, Fresenius said in a statement.

Buying the U.S.-based provider of transfusion technology products for blood collection, separation and procession helps Fesenius expand its medical devices and transfusion technology segment.

Fresenius said it continues to assess its options for an acquisition of Rhoen-Klinikum. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
