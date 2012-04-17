Metsaliitto to buy UPM's 11 pct Metsa Fibre stake

HELSINKI, April 17 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry cooperative Metsaliitto is buying UPM-Kymmene’s 11 percent stake in Metsa Fibre using a call option, UPM said on Tuesday.

UPM said it received a notice from Metsaliitto on the use of the call option, and that it was now confirming whether the deal was in compliance with existing contracts.

Metsaliitto and board maker Metsa Board said last week that they were selling part of their stake in Metsa Fibre to Japanese trading house Itochu Corp.