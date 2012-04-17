FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Metsaliitto to buy UPM's 11 pct Metsa Fibre stake
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 17, 2012 / 3:05 PM / in 5 years

Metsaliitto to buy UPM's 11 pct Metsa Fibre stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 17 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry cooperative Metsaliitto is buying UPM-Kymmene’s 11 percent stake in Metsa Fibre using a call option, UPM said on Tuesday.

UPM said it received a notice from Metsaliitto on the use of the call option, and that it was now confirming whether the deal was in compliance with existing contracts.

Metsaliitto and board maker Metsa Board said last week that they were selling part of their stake in Metsa Fibre to Japanese trading house Itochu Corp.

Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.