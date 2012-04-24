FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stora Enso profit falls on pricing pressure
April 24, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

Stora Enso profit falls on pricing pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 24 (Reuters) - Finnish paper company Stora Enso reported a 43 percent fall in quarterly core operating profit due to pricing pressure and weaker demand for its graphic paper.

Europe’s largest papermaker reported a core operating profit of 147 million euros ($193 million), down from last year’s 258 million but above the market’s average forecast of 139 million.

European forestry firms have been consolidating production and cutting capacity to deal with falling prices. Stora is also trying to expand to more profitable products and geographies, for example by building a massive, integrated board and eucalyptus based pulp mill in China. ($1 = 0.7619 euros) (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)

