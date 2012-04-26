FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's UPM says demand, prices stabilising
#Basic Materials
April 26, 2012

Finland's UPM says demand, prices stabilising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 26 (Reuters) - Forestry group UPM-Kymmene said market conditions have stabilised, after weak demand and pricing pressure forced it to cut capacity and costs in recent years.

UPM’s first-quarter operating profit excluding special items fell to 151 million euros ($199 million) from 198 million euros a year earlier, but was much higher than the market’s average forecast of 125 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The company said on Thursday it now expects operating profit excluding special items in the first half to be slightly higher, rather than flat, compared to the latter half of 2011. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)

