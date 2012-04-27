YIT Q1 profit misses on tougher price competition

HELSINKI, April 27 (Reuters) - Finland’s top builder YIT reported a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly profit, citing increased pricing pressure and losses in its industrial unit.

YIT’s January-March adjusted segments-based operating profit rose 4 percent to 52.3 million euros ($69.19 million), missing the market’s average forecast for 53.5 million in a Reuters poll.

YIT’s segments-based profit include work in progress. It reiterated its full-year forecast for segment-based operating profit to improve and for revenue to be flat. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)