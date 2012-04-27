FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elisa Q1 profit up slightly, meets expectations
April 27, 2012 / 5:46 AM / 5 years ago

Elisa Q1 profit up slightly, meets expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 27 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom operator Elisa reported a 1.7 percent rise in first-quarter profit as mobile subscriptions grew, meeting market expectations.

Quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciations and amortisation (EBITDA) was 121 million euros ($160.08 million), in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll.

The company said it expects 2012 revenue and EBITDA to be flat and for operating profit to increase due to less depreciation. $1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting By Eero Vassinen)

