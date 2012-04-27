FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amer Sports beats expectations on sportswear sales
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 27, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

Amer Sports beats expectations on sportswear sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 27 (Reuters) - Finnish sporting goods group Amer Sports reported higher-than-expected first quarter operating profit, citing strong sals of sportwear and footwear.

Quarterly operating profit increased 9 percent to 29 million euros ($38.37 million), the owner of the Wilson and Atomic brands said on Friday, beating an average forecast of 23.4 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Amer forecast full-year 2012 sales to increase year-on-year. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.