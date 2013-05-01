FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Earnings Season
May 1, 2013 / 5:45 AM / 4 years ago

NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK A/S INCREASED OPERATING PROFIT BY 18% IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 1 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk , the world’s biggest insulin producer, slightly raised its sales growth outlook for the full year after first quarter operating profit rose more than forecasts.

The rise in profit was aided by strong sales of its diabetes drug Victoza as well as modern insulins.

The company said it now saw 2013 sales growth in local currencies of 9-11 percent against a previous forecast for between 8 percent and 11 percent, and kept unchanged its forecast for operating profit growth of around 10 percent, also measured in local currencies. (Reporting by Mette Fraende)

