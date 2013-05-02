FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss Re Q1 net jumps 21 percent, reinsurance strong
May 2, 2013 / 5:11 AM / in 4 years

Swiss Re Q1 net jumps 21 percent, reinsurance strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 2 (Reuters) - Swiss Re said a strong performance from its reinsurance and corporate businesses drove net profits 21 percent higher in the first quarter, beating estimates by a wide margin.

The firm, which competes with Germany’s Munich Re , recorded a profit of $1.4 billion for the first three months of the year, well ahead of an average forecast for a $1.054 billion profit in a Reuters poll.

The group said it remained on track to achieve 2011-2015 financial targets and was well positioned to face uncertain economic conditions.

The company had flagged a strong start to 2013 for its property and casualty business when it reported 2012 numbers in February. (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto)

