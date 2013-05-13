H&M says commits to Bangladesh fire and building safety accord

STOCKHOLM, May 13 (Reuters) - H&M has signed up to a fire and building safety agreement in Bangladesh, the Swedish fashion retailer said on Monday.

The agreement, which was initiated by IndustryALL and UNI Global Union, comes after a textile factory building collapsed in Bangladesh on April 24, killing more than 1,100 hundred workers.

“We hope for a broad coalition of signatures in order for the agreement to work effectively on ground,” H&M said in the statement. H&M did not use any of the suppliers operating in the collapsed factory. (Reporting by Veronica Ek)