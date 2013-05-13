FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
H&M says commits to Bangladesh fire and building safety accord
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 13, 2013 / 12:35 PM / 4 years ago

H&M says commits to Bangladesh fire and building safety accord

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 13 (Reuters) - H&M has signed up to a fire and building safety agreement in Bangladesh, the Swedish fashion retailer said on Monday.

The agreement, which was initiated by IndustryALL and UNI Global Union, comes after a textile factory building collapsed in Bangladesh on April 24, killing more than 1,100 hundred workers.

“We hope for a broad coalition of signatures in order for the agreement to work effectively on ground,” H&M said in the statement. H&M did not use any of the suppliers operating in the collapsed factory. (Reporting by Veronica Ek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.