FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Solvay, partners start building hydrogen peroxide plant
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 2, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

Solvay, partners start building hydrogen peroxide plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals and plastics company Solvay said on Monday it and partners had started the construction of one of the world’s largest hydrogen peroxide plants in Saudi Arabia.

Solvay and Sadara Chemical Company, a joint venture of Saudi Aramco and Dow Chemical Co, are building the 300,000 tonne per year plant at Sadara’s chemical complex in Jubail Industrial City II, with a start-up seen in 2015.

The unit, the third joint venture plant for Solvay, will supply Sadara with a feedstock for making propylene oxide, itself used in the production of polyurethane plastics.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.