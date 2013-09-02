FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNB's Jordan says will keep franc cap for as long as necessary
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 2, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

SNB's Jordan says will keep franc cap for as long as necessary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank’s cap on the franc is still needed as a sudden appreciation of the currency cannot be ruled out in the current environment, the central bank’s chairman said on Monday.

“The minimum exchange rate will be kept in place for as long as necessary for monetary policy,” Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview with the Bieler Tagblatt.

The Swiss central bank imposed a lid on the safe-haven currency two years ago to ward off deflation and a recession, after investors fleeing the euro zone crisis bid the unit up to record levels.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.