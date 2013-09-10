FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bollore says not a candidate for Vivendi CEO post
September 10, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

Bollore says not a candidate for Vivendi CEO post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Vincent Bollore, the largest shareholder of Vivendi, said in a statement on Tuesday that he was not seeking the chief executive job at the group.

He also welcomed the withdrawal of a candidate backed by Chairman Jean-Rene Fourtou for the CEO job. The search process triggered a board crisis between Fourtou and Bollore over the weekend, sources earlier told Reuters.

“Bollore will remain vigilant on the future evolution of the management and the board, and is not himself in search of a post or a salary in Vivendi,” said the statement. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)

