Kone upgrades full-year guidance thanks to China
September 11, 2013 / 12:27 PM / in 4 years

Kone upgrades full-year guidance thanks to China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Finnish lift and escalator maker Kone upgraded its full-year sales and operating profit guidance due to stronger-than-expected demand in China.

Kone said it now expects its 2013 operating profit to be around 920-955 million euros ($1.22-$1.27 billion) and net sales to grow by 11-14 percent versus 2012.

It had previously forecast the operating profit to be 890-920 million and net sales to grow by 9-11 percent. ($1 = 0.7538 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
