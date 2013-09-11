Kone upgrades full-year guidance thanks to China

HELSINKI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Finnish lift and escalator maker Kone upgraded its full-year sales and operating profit guidance due to stronger-than-expected demand in China.

Kone said it now expects its 2013 operating profit to be around 920-955 million euros ($1.22-$1.27 billion) and net sales to grow by 11-14 percent versus 2012.

It had previously forecast the operating profit to be 890-920 million and net sales to grow by 9-11 percent. ($1 = 0.7538 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Louise Heavens)