IBA secures Polish deal, gets Italian loan repaid
#Credit Markets
October 9, 2013 / 5:29 AM / in 4 years

IBA secures Polish deal, gets Italian loan repaid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Belgian cancer diagnosis and therapy company IBA said on Wednesday it had won a contract in Poland worth 15 million euros ($20.4 million) and received repayment for a 31.5 million euro loan from Italy.

The company, in an update coinciding with its capital markets day, said in a statement that it had been selected to supply the new extension of the IFJ proton therapy center in Krakow, Poland. Financing was already fully secured.

IBA also said that it had received payment from ATreP (Agenzia Provinciale Per la Protonterapia) in Trento, Italy, for a loan facility signed in 2009 related to the Trento proton therapy center. ($1 = 0.7355 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

