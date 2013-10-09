FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pharming issues 12 mln euro of shares in private placement
October 9, 2013 / 5:24 AM / 4 years ago

Pharming issues 12 mln euro of shares in private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Dutch biotech company Pharming Group NV said on Wednesday it was placing 12 million euros ($16.3 million) of new shares to allow it to fund the manufacture of hereditary angiodema (HAE) treatment Ruconest and a clinical trial.

Net proceeds for Pharming would be 11.5 million euros. Participating institutional investors include current shareholders Deerfield Management Company, Kingdon Capital Management and Broadfin Capital.

The placement was priced at 0.117 euros per share, a 10 percent discount to Tuesday’s closing price of 0.13 euros.

A total of 102.6 million shares were to be issued, bringing the total to 332.4 million, with a further 25.6 million warrants, exercisable for five years, with a strike price of 0.135 euros.

Roth Capital Partners acted as the lead placement agent to Pharming in this transaction. ($1 = 0.7355 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
