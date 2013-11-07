FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Numericable sets Paris listing price at 24.80 euros
#Market News
November 7, 2013 / 8:10 PM / 4 years ago

Numericable sets Paris listing price at 24.80 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - French cable operator Numericable said its shares would be priced at 24.80 euros in its market debut set for Friday, allowing the group to raise at least 652.2 million euros ($872.8 million) to fund investments in its broadband network and pay down debt.

Numericable, which is backed by private equity funds Cinven and Carlyle who will partially exit with the share sale, said in a statement on Thursday that the initial public offering was ten times oversubscribed because of strong investor demand.

The price was also set at the top of the indicated range, confirming a Wednesday report from Reuters.

If the over-allotment option on the listing is fully exercised, then Numericable will raise 750 million euros.

“We are very pleased with the success of Numericable Group’s IPO, which reflects investor confidence in our performance and in ability to benefit from the expected continued growth of the high-speed broadband market,” said Chief Executive Eric Denoyer.

