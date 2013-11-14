Vivendi says has yet to choose new CFO

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Vivendi’s Chief Financial Officer Philippe Capron said that no decisions had been made on who will replace him when he departs in January to take the same position at water and waste company Veolia.

He also said that a search was ongoing for new management for Vivendi’s media businesses, Universal Music Group and pay-TV operator Canal Plus.

“We are not in a position to tell you the succession plan for chief financial officer or for management of the media company side,” said Capron on a conference call after third-quarter results.

The company is moving ahead with a plan to split off its largest unit SFR from the rest of the company. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Lionel Laurent)