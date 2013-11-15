Sanoma poaches Neste executive to lead strategy shift

HELSINKI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Finland’s largest media group Sanoma picked Leila Kaleva to lead the implementation of its shift to digital media from its print publications, the firm said on Friday.

“It is extremely important to systematically implement and follow-up our transformation,” Sanoma President and Chief Executive Harri-Pekka Kaukonen said.

Kaleva joins Sanoma from Neste Oil, where she also was responsible for the implementation of the company’s strategy, Sanoma said.

Loss making Sanoma, which employs 10,000 staff, has been hit by shrinking advertising revenues and unveiled a strategy shift on Oct. 31.