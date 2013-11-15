FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sanoma poaches Neste executive to lead strategy shift
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
November 15, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

Sanoma poaches Neste executive to lead strategy shift

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Finland’s largest media group Sanoma picked Leila Kaleva to lead the implementation of its shift to digital media from its print publications, the firm said on Friday.

“It is extremely important to systematically implement and follow-up our transformation,” Sanoma President and Chief Executive Harri-Pekka Kaukonen said.

Kaleva joins Sanoma from Neste Oil, where she also was responsible for the implementation of the company’s strategy, Sanoma said.

Loss making Sanoma, which employs 10,000 staff, has been hit by shrinking advertising revenues and unveiled a strategy shift on Oct. 31.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.