Jan 30 (Reuters) - Brussels, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Exmar NV : * EXMAR NV Q4 TURNOVER $126 MLN * EXMAR NV Q4 EBITDA $27.2 mln * EXMAR NV - cash flow from operations (ebitda) for the year 2013 is usd 156.4 million