BERLIN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s Continental has agreed to buy Veyance Technologies Inc. from U.S.-based buyout group Carlyle, for about 1.4 billion euros ($1.9 billion), to strengthen its industrial operations, the company said on Monday.

Hanover-based Continental said the acquired business generated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $270 million in 2013.