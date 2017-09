PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - French caterer Elior said on Tuesday it planned to list on the Paris stock market by Summer, in what could be one of the largest initial public offering on the Paris bourse this year.

“Elior confirms (it is) preparing a stock market listing on Euronext Paris by Summer 2014,” a company spokesman told Reuters. (Reporting by Noelle Mennella, Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Lionel Laurent)