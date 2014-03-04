FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carmat says to continue human trials of artificial heart
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 4, 2014 / 7:20 PM / 4 years ago

Carmat says to continue human trials of artificial heart

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - French company Carmat said on Tuesday that it would proceed with further clinical trials in humans of its artificial heart after the death of the first patient fitted with the device.

Carmat’s first patient, a 76-year-old man, died on Sunday in Paris, two and a half months after his transplant. The hospital that had performed the operation said the cause of his death could not be known for sure at this stage.

“Carmat, first and foremost, wishes to pay tribute to the courage and the pioneering role of this patient and his family,” the group said in a statement.

“The company stresses that it is too soon to draw any conclusions from the data of a single patient, whatever the duration of the implantation.”

In an initial feasibility study, three more patients in France with terminal heart failure were due to be fitted with Carmat’s device, which is designed to replace the real heart for as much as five years. The clinical trial will be considered a success if the patients survive with the implant for at least a month.

Carmat said it was not planning to publish any information on the results of the feasibility study until a global analysis of the trial’s data was completed.

Reporting by Natalie Huet and Leila Abboud; Editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.