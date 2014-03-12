FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss probe Uzbek president's daughter over money laundering
March 12, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss probe Uzbek president's daughter over money laundering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 12 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s public prosecutor said on Wednesday it was investigating Gulnara Karimova, the daughter of Uzbekistan’s president on suspicion of money laundering.

The prosecutor said it had widened a probe originally centred on four people with business and personal ties to Karimova to include the daughter of Uzbek president Islam Karimov herself.

The Swiss authorities said that they began investigating possible money laundering in connection with funds held in Switzerland allegedly linked to irregularities in Uzbekistan’s telecommunications market. It said it has since blocked more than 800 million Swiss francs ($910.75 million).

$1 = 0.8784 Swiss francs Reporting by Caroline Copley and Katharina Bart

