Roche says did not collude with Novartis to restrict competition
April 10, 2014 / 8:30 AM / 3 years ago

Roche says did not collude with Novartis to restrict competition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 10 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Thursday that it had not colluded with Novartis to restrict competition for eye disease treatments.

“Roche confirms there is no agreement between Roche and Novartis that restricts competition,” the drugmaker said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, the companies said France’s competition authority was investigating them on suspicion they were involved in anti-competitive practices in relation to treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Pravin Char)

