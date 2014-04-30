FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Neste Oil signs 1.5 bln euro revolving loan
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

Neste Oil signs 1.5 bln euro revolving loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 30 (Reuters) - Finnish oil refiner Neste Oil on Wednesday said it had signed a 1.5-billion-euro ($2.1 billion) revolving credit facility with a group of 20 banks, refinancing an existing similar-size revolving loan.

The loan, which has a tenor of 5 years with two 1-year extension options, will be used for general corporate purposes, Neste Oil said.

Barclays, Credit Agricole, Danske Bank and Pohjola Bank acted as coordinators, Neste Oil said. ($1 = 0.7237 Euros) (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; editing by Keiron Henderson)

