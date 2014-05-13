FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German government committee opts to wind down Depfa bank
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2014 / 6:05 PM / 3 years ago

German government committee opts to wind down Depfa bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s nationalised bank Hypo Real Estate (HRE) on Tuesday said a steering committee had recommended winding down its Depfa Bank unit, overruling HRE management’s recommendation to instead pursue a sale to an outside investor.

On Tuesday the inter-ministerial steering committee said Depfa’s assets would be transferred to FMW Wertmanagement, a government-owned investment vehicle, in the hope that gains from asset sales would benefit the taxpayer.

Its task would be “to reach the best possible wind-down result for the German taxpayer”, said Christopher Pleister, chairman of the steering committee.

HRE’s board had recommended a sale of Depfa to investor group Leucadia and its partner Massachusetts Mutual.

HRE bought Depfa in 2007. HRE was forced to seek a bailout in 2008 and was later nationalised. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.