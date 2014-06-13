FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dassault Systemes eyes 2019 non-IFRS EPS of 7 euros/shr
#Credit Markets
June 13, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

Dassault Systemes eyes 2019 non-IFRS EPS of 7 euros/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - Dassault Systemes, which develops 3D software for companies, said on Friday it had set a 2019 non-IFRS Earnings Per Share (EPS) objective of about 7.00 euros per share.

The target represents a Compounded Annual Growth Rate(CAGR)of 15 percent, Dassault Systemes said in a statement released at its Capital Market Day.

The software developer, which competes with SAP and Oracle, confirmed its full year 2014 outlook of non-IFRS EPS of 3.45 euros to 3.50 euros, or 3.75 euros to 3.80 euros, restated at 2010 currency rates. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)

