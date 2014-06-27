FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB lists banks it will supervise directly from November
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 27, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

ECB lists banks it will supervise directly from November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank on Friday published the list of top euro zone banks that it will supervise directly from November when it takes over as banking watchdog.

The ECB drew up a temporary list of 128 banks last year, which it is putting through a balance sheet review to ensure that they are not carrying excessive old risks.

Not all of these banks, however, will end up under the direct watch of the ECB. On Friday, the central bank listed the likely candidates.

The ECB said the final list would be published by Sept. 4.

For the full document, click on: here

For the temporary list, that was published in October 2013, click on: here

Reporting by Eva Taylor; editing by John O'Donnell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.