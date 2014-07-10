Maersk strikes vessel-sharing agreement after P3 fail

COPENHAGEN, July 10 (Reuters) - A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday it had entered into a vessel sharing agreement with Swiss-based MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co on the Asia-Europe, transatlantic and transpacific routes, after abandoning a previous three-way deal called P3.

The vessel agreement will include 185 vessels with an estimated capacity of 2.1 million Teu (20-foot equivalent units), of which Maersk Line will contribute 55 percent of the total capacity.

If approved by regulators, the agreement will come into force in early 2015. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by David Holmes)