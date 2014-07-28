FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis says Alcon glaucoma treatment approved in EU
July 28, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

Novartis says Alcon glaucoma treatment approved in EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 28 (Reuters) - Swiss pharmaceutical group Novartis said the European Commission has approved its eyecare unit Alcon’s Simbrinza treatment for glaucoma, a chronic, sight-threatening eye disease.

Alcon said in a statement on Monday the Simbrinza eye drops suspension had been approved to decrease elevated intraocular pressure in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

“We are pleased to introduce the only fixed combination therapy without a beta-blocker to help more glaucoma patients manage their progressive eye condition,” Jeff George, global head of Alcon, said in the statement. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

