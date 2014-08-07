FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company buys 10 pct stake in Rocket Internet
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 7, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company buys 10 pct stake in Rocket Internet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT) has acquired a 10 percent stake in Rocket Internet for 333 million euros in cash, valuing the company at internet incubator at 3.3 billion euros, Swedish investment firm Kinnevik said on Thursday.

Kinnevik said it would own a 21.5 percent stake in Rocket Internet after the investment.

Sources have said Rocket Internet, which is bidding to create the largest internet empire outside the United States and China, is considering a stock market listing in Frankfurt later this year which could value it at up to 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion). (Reporting by Mia Shanley, editing by Helena Soderpalm)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.