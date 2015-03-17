FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Publicis buys back shares from Badinter family
#Advertising/Marketing
March 17, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Publicis buys back shares from Badinter family

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - French advertising group Publicis on Tuesday said it had acquired 2.4 million of its own shares from the Badinter family for a total of 175.7 million euros ($186.14 million), at a price of 73.03 euro per share.

Publicis said the share buy-back, which it financed with its own cash resources, cut the stake in Publicis owned by Elisabeth Badinter and her family to 7.58 percent down from 8.67 percent.

Elisabeth Badinter, the daughter of the group’s founder, is the chairman of the board of Publicis and its largest shareholder.

The price of the transaction represented a discount of 2 percent from the weighted average share price over the previous five trading days and of 4.5 percent compared to the closing price of 76.47 euros on Monday, Publicis said.

Publicis shares were down 0.7 percent to 75.92 euros at 0828GMT, while the French blue-chip index was flat.

$1 = 0.9439 euros Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Leila Abboud

