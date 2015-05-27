FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Boconcept upgrades financial outlook for FY 2014/15
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 27, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Boconcept upgrades financial outlook for FY 2014/15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Boconcept Holding A/S :

* Upward adjustment of forecast for the 2014/2015 financial year

* Makes an upward adjustment of revenue growth from previously predicted 5-6 percent to about 9 percent for 2014/2015

* Sees 2014/2015 operating profit (EBIT) of about 15 million Danish crowns ($2.20 million) before special expenses, exceeding management’s expectations

* Improvement is attributable to a 10 percent growth in same-store-sales and a positive contribution from exchange rates

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8240 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

