BRIEF-Boconcept upgrades financial outlook for FY 2014/15

May 27 (Reuters) - Boconcept Holding A/S :

* Upward adjustment of forecast for the 2014/2015 financial year

* Makes an upward adjustment of revenue growth from previously predicted 5-6 percent to about 9 percent for 2014/2015

* Sees 2014/2015 operating profit (EBIT) of about 15 million Danish crowns ($2.20 million) before special expenses, exceeding management’s expectations

* Improvement is attributable to a 10 percent growth in same-store-sales and a positive contribution from exchange rates

