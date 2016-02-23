FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SOBI initiated two development programs, receives U.S. patent
February 23, 2016 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SOBI initiated two development programs, receives U.S. patent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - SOBI :

* Says will initiate clinical development programs in acute gout and Still’s disease, and receives US patent on new formulation for Kineret (anakinra)

* Says new clinical programs with Kineret is in North America

* Says has been granted a U.S. patent for a citrate-free formulation of anakinra which will expire in 2032

* A corresponding patent has recently been allowed in Europe and may be granted in 2016 (stockholm.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 (0)8-700 10 10;))

