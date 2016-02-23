BRIEF-SOBI initiated two development programs, receives U.S. patent

STOCKHOLM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - SOBI :

* Says will initiate clinical development programs in acute gout and Still’s disease, and receives US patent on new formulation for Kineret (anakinra)

* Says new clinical programs with Kineret is in North America

* Says has been granted a U.S. patent for a citrate-free formulation of anakinra which will expire in 2032

* A corresponding patent has recently been allowed in Europe and may be granted in 2016