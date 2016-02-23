FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Viking Line Q4 operating income down at EUR 3.9 mln
February 23, 2016 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Viking Line Q4 operating income down at EUR 3.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

February 23(Reuters) - Viking Line Abp :

* Q4 sales 127.4 million euros ($140.7 million) versus 126.3 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating income 3.9 million euros versus 4.2 million euros

* Board of Directors proposes to the annual shareholders’ meeting that a dividend of 0.95 euro per share shall be paid

* Says operating income will be somewhat lower in 2016 than in 2015 as a consequence of a larger number of vessel dry-dockings.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9057 euros Gdynia Newsroom

