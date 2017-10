BRUSSELS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Belgian investment company GIMV incurred a net loss in its first half to the end of Sept due to falling shares prices and lower valuations for its venture capital holdings.

GIMV, part-owned by the Flemish regional government, said on Thursday it made a net loss of 8 million euros ($10.3 million). A year ago, its net loss was 74.3 million euros. ($1 = 0.7801 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)